Previous
291 / 365
St Wulstan's again today
I wasn't going to post from here today but the light was extraordinary. Half the sky was dark and half very bright. This is pretty much as it looked. After the stormy wind and rain last night today was warm and dry.
24th January 2024
24th Jan 24
2
1
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
24th January 2024 7:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love this country scene, especially with the white building in the hill
January 24th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you Christine. Sometimes I feel lucky with the light.
January 24th, 2024
