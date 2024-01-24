Previous
St Wulstan's again today
St Wulstan's again today

I wasn't going to post from here today but the light was extraordinary. Half the sky was dark and half very bright. This is pretty much as it looked. After the stormy wind and rain last night today was warm and dry.
24th January 2024

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love this country scene, especially with the white building in the hill
January 24th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
@365projectorgchristine Thank you Christine. Sometimes I feel lucky with the light.
January 24th, 2024  
