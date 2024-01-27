Previous
Black-necked Swan by clifford
294 / 365

Black-necked Swan

Continuing with the WWT Slimbridge theme this swan is uncommon in England. Nice to see it.
27th January 2024 27th Jan 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise