Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
295 / 365
Smew duck - Slimbridge
Continuing with the Slimbridge visit. The Smew duck normally resides in Scandinavia or Russia and is a winter visitor to the UK. It is an uncommon bird. It is the first one that I've seen. Very happy.
28th January 2024
28th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
295
photos
33
followers
32
following
80% complete
View this month »
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
295
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6700
Taken
26th January 2024 8:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close