Smew duck - Slimbridge by clifford
Smew duck - Slimbridge

Continuing with the Slimbridge visit. The Smew duck normally resides in Scandinavia or Russia and is a winter visitor to the UK. It is an uncommon bird. It is the first one that I've seen. Very happy.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

