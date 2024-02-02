Sign up
298 / 365
Prince Albert's memorial
Just come out of the Royal Albert Hall having watched Cirque du Soleil - amazing! I thought it appropriate to take a photo of his memorial. Our hotel is next to Kensington Palace so we enjoyed a walk through the gardens on our way to the Hall.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
Rob Z
ace
How beautifully shown....
February 2nd, 2024
