Previous
Prince Albert's memorial by clifford
298 / 365

Prince Albert's memorial

Just come out of the Royal Albert Hall having watched Cirque du Soleil - amazing! I thought it appropriate to take a photo of his memorial. Our hotel is next to Kensington Palace so we enjoyed a walk through the gardens on our way to the Hall.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
How beautifully shown....
February 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise