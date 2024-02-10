Previous
From Waterloo Bridge, looking toward Whitehall by clifford
306 / 365

From Waterloo Bridge, looking toward Whitehall

I really enjoyed taking this shot. I waited a while just to get one person on the bridge. We were really lucky with he weather too. Would you say:"City of Bridges?"
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
