F 15 taking off in the black of night. by clifford
F 15 taking off in the black of night.

Lakenheath was on night ops. My ISO was way too high but the exhaust flame was impressive as this aircraft start it's run down the runway.
17th February 2024 17th Feb 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I served in the Army as soldier and officer for 31 years. During retirement my wife introduced me to photography. My world opened up by...
