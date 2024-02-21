Previous
F35 in a beautiful sky by clifford
F35 in a beautiful sky

I enjoyed the light most with this image. It seemed ethereal to me.
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
Babs ace
I am loving this series.
February 21st, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
@onewing Thank you Babs. I sometimes wonder how much is enough.
February 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
@clifford It is your project, your photos and your rules, so you decide when enough is enough. I never tire of aircraft photos.
February 21st, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
@onewing Thanks Babs, that's helpful and encouraging.
February 21st, 2024  
