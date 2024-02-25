Previous
Miniture train at Evesham garden centre. by clifford
Miniture train at Evesham garden centre.

We're starting to prep for spring and needed to replace our chimenea. It was fun watching this train as we walked the dogs - nearly all passengers were adults. Taken on my iPhone
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
