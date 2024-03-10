Previous
Camellia by clifford
325 / 365

Camellia

A wet and fairly miserable walk today but when I arrived home, this Camellia was smiling. I find I can't help but feel happy when I look at a beautiful flower.
10th March 2024 10th Mar 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise