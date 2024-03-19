Previous
Great Crested Grebe by clifford
333 / 365

Great Crested Grebe

Local wetland reserve. They'll start nesting soon. When they dive they can come up over 50 meters away. A bit tricky when you're trying to take an image.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
