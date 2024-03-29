Sign up
Previous
343 / 365
Bristol, Street Art, Stokes Croft
I'm fascinated with the creativeness of Street Artists. It certainly brings alive this neighbourhood.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
2
0
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
343
photos
38
followers
35
following
93% complete
336
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
27th March 2024 12:40pm
Privacy
Public
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Scary but nice artwork
March 29th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
@365projectorgchristine
It's fascinating what people see in their minds-eye.
March 29th, 2024
