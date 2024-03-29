Previous
Bristol, Street Art, Stokes Croft by clifford
343 / 365

Bristol, Street Art, Stokes Croft

I'm fascinated with the creativeness of Street Artists. It certainly brings alive this neighbourhood.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Christine Sztukowski ace
Scary but nice artwork
March 29th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
@365projectorgchristine It's fascinating what people see in their minds-eye.
March 29th, 2024  
