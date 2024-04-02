Previous
Walking in the Peak District by clifford
Walking in the Peak District

It's lovely to walk in New Areas. It feels exciting to discover what the landscape has to offer. This was only about 5 miles from where we were staying. It felt peaceful and we had a morning without rain.
