Previous
347 / 365
Walking in the Peak District
It's lovely to walk in New Areas. It feels exciting to discover what the landscape has to offer. This was only about 5 miles from where we were staying. It felt peaceful and we had a morning without rain.
2nd April 2024
2nd Apr 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
