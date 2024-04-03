Previous
Great Crested Grebe - feeding by clifford
Great Crested Grebe - feeding

Up and out early this morning to see if I could get an image of courting Grebes. I couldn't stop laughing as this fish was just too big, it eventually got away.
3rd April 2024 3rd Apr 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
Lesley ace
Wow! Great timing and capture m. Fav
April 3rd, 2024  
Annie D ace
ha great catch!
April 3rd, 2024  
Marloes ace
Wow! What a wonderfully timed shot and great colour matching ! Fav :)
April 3rd, 2024  
Babs ace
Wow what an impressive shot. I think he bit off more than he could chew. Glad the fish got away. Fav
April 3rd, 2024  
