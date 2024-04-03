Sign up
Previous
348 / 365
Great Crested Grebe - feeding
Up and out early this morning to see if I could get an image of courting Grebes. I couldn't stop laughing as this fish was just too big, it eventually got away.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
4
3
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
348
photos
39
followers
36
following
95% complete
View this month »
341
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9M2
Taken
3rd April 2024 6:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Wow! Great timing and capture m. Fav
April 3rd, 2024
Annie D
ace
ha great catch!
April 3rd, 2024
Marloes
ace
Wow! What a wonderfully timed shot and great colour matching ! Fav :)
April 3rd, 2024
Babs
ace
Wow what an impressive shot. I think he bit off more than he could chew. Glad the fish got away. Fav
April 3rd, 2024
