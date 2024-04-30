Sign up
Previous
Photo 369
Gloucester Prison - The Drop Room
This is part of history I'd rather ignore, but that would be ignoring reality. Those that were executed by the short drop method dangled in this room. If I heard right there were 187 executions here. Sobering!
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
