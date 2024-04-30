Previous
Gloucester Prison - The Drop Room
Gloucester Prison - The Drop Room

This is part of history I'd rather ignore, but that would be ignoring reality. Those that were executed by the short drop method dangled in this room. If I heard right there were 187 executions here. Sobering!
