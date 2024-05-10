Previous
Glencoe area by clifford
We were on a way to Skye but stopped off on the way as the scenery was so good. The drizzle and wind had started - well, it is Scotland. I'm getting a bit behind with the photos, because we've been doing long drives.
Cliff McFarlane

