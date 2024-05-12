Previous
Luskintyre by clifford
Photo 378

Luskintyre

This was our view waking up on the Isle of Harris, at Luskintyre. The tide was out but it's always windy.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
Krista Marson ace
looks so peaceful
May 12th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
So much to look at. Epically beautiful.
May 12th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
@blueberry1222 It is peaceful, but windy.
May 12th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
@nannasgotitgoingon Thank you
May 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So tranquil
May 12th, 2024  
Karen ace
Fabulous! That sand bank is lovely. So are the clouds; everything is wonderful!
May 12th, 2024  
