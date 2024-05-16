Previous
Luskentyre - Isle of Harris - Scotland by clifford
Photo 382

Luskentyre - Isle of Harris - Scotland

Sometimes there is a feeling of wellbeing just being outdoors. Out walking with the dogs.
16th May 2024 16th May 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
