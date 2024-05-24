Previous
Heron by clifford
Photo 388

Heron

It's good to be home and resume local daily walks. Here's one of a heron. It flew overhead, and I missed it, but it landed and posed for me. Thank you heron
24th May 2024 24th May 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
Karen ace
Nice capture, with all the greenery surrounding the heron.
May 24th, 2024  
