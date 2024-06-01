Previous
On the train to Birmingham by clifford
On the train to Birmingham

This tour of Birmingham I was meeting other photographers (20) and we were to share a tour of the Jewellery district. After the tour, I realised I'm an anti-social photographer. There can be too many photographers in one place. Still it was fun.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I use two cameras one for action and the other...
