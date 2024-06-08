Sign up
Previous
Photo 403
Flowers growing in the graveyard
The reason I went to the graveyard was to photograph beautiful flowers that I'd seen while walking past. This is one of them.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
0
0
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I thought I'd update my bio now that I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege.
