Spider stocking its larder with Blue damselfly. by clifford
Photo 406

Spider stocking its larder with Blue damselfly.

I know how beautiful nature can be, but it can also be very real. This spider was eating the damselfly while they were alive. Nature hey!!!
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Cliff McFarlane

I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Annie D ace
spiders are such wonderful and amazing creatures
June 12th, 2024  
