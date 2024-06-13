Previous
Common Clubtail by clifford
Common Clubtail

It was a warm, but not sunny day that I went for a walk to photograph, moths and damselflies. This Clubtail was obliging. He staid still for a few seconds.
13th June 2024 13th Jun 24

Cliff McFarlane

I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Elisa Smith ace
Nicely done. Wonderful detail.
June 13th, 2024  
