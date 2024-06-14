Previous
Tetragnatha, venomous, but not to humans by clifford
This beauty was relaxing in the shade.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Annie D ace
fabulous!
June 14th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Looks almost squid like.
June 14th, 2024  
