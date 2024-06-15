Previous
Rose in my garden by clifford
Photo 409

Rose in my garden

I'm going to continue with my insect theme for a little longer, but I couldn't resist this rose, that was swaying in the breeze. It feels goos to plant something and then watch it grow.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
112% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise