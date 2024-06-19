Previous
Tiger Crane Fly by clifford
Photo 413

Tiger Crane Fly

If I walk slowly and really look, I find, it's amazing what you can see. This Crane fly was just hanging out
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Babs ace
Wow you are finding some brilliant insects. I love this one. fav.
June 19th, 2024  
