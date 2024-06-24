Previous
Fuchsia by clifford
Fuchsia

What an elegant and beautiful plant. I just love this time of the year. A friend returned from holiday. We met up for a chat and a cuppa. And she very kindly gave me Covid. 3rd time lucky.
24th June 2024

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
