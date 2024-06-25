Sign up
Previous
Photo 419
Southern Magnolia
I've waited a couple of years for this magnolia to flower. It's now 8 foot tall. Well worth the wait.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
2
2
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Annie D
ace
it is a stunning magnolia and fabulous image
June 25th, 2024
Babs
ace
Beautiful, I do love magnolias we had two plants in our garden but they died in 42 degree heat a few years ago. Fav
June 25th, 2024
