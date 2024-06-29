Sign up
Previous
Photo 423
Redwoods and Queenswood
I took a normal image of these magnificent, young, Redwoods, but it just didn't feel good. So I played with the image. Still a work in progress, I guess
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
1
1
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England.
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
21st June 2024 11:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
It's got an interesting surreal feel to it.
June 29th, 2024
