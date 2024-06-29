Previous
Redwoods and Queenswood by clifford
Redwoods and Queenswood

I took a normal image of these magnificent, young, Redwoods, but it just didn't feel good. So I played with the image. Still a work in progress, I guess
29th June 2024

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Rob Z ace
It's got an interesting surreal feel to it.
June 29th, 2024  
