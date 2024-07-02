Sign up
Photo 426
Baby Sage
This plant has pushed through bushes to reach the light and is now flourishing. I'm now negative for covid and I'm off to Skomer to photograph puffins. If the weather allows us to land on the island.
2nd July 2024
2nd Jul 24
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England.
Annie D
ace
so pretty
July 2nd, 2024
