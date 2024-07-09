Sign up
Previous
Photo 431
Fresh and bright
They sometimes do circuits before landing. Then land abruptly. If they have food, they scurry off to their burrow. I'm sure this learned behaviour is to run the gull gauntlet. The challenge is one of survival.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
2
1
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
431
photos
39
followers
37
following
118% complete
424
425
426
427
428
429
430
431
Rob Z
ace
That's a wonderful image - so clear and delightful against the sky.
July 9th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Thank you Rob
July 9th, 2024
