Fresh and bright by clifford
Photo 431

Fresh and bright

They sometimes do circuits before landing. Then land abruptly. If they have food, they scurry off to their burrow. I'm sure this learned behaviour is to run the gull gauntlet. The challenge is one of survival.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Cliff McFarlane

I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Rob Z ace
That's a wonderful image - so clear and delightful against the sky.
July 9th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Thank you Rob
July 9th, 2024  
