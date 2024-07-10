Previous
Hey! you taking my photo? Make it my good side. by clifford
These puffins and comical and friendly on Skomer Island. About a week to go and they'll all begone on their journey.
10th July 2024 10th Jul 24

Cliff McFarlane

