Bathing dosen't work by clifford
Photo 433

Bathing dosen't work

I was on a cliff top waiting for a puffin to pop up. His dip in the sea didn't seem to clean the undercarriage.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Just WOW
July 11th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Maybe he needs a double dip! Fab shot
July 11th, 2024  
