Photo 434
Sprats for dinner not sand ells today
This puffin seemed very proud of its fishing prowess.
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England.
Rob Z
ace
I can't help wondering how he manages to end up with so many in one go... Another fabulous image..
July 12th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Oh My. I echo Rob's question: that many fish takes real prowess and she/he is rightly proud!
July 12th, 2024
Babs
ace
Good heavens this one is a brilliant provider for his family isn't he fav
July 12th, 2024
