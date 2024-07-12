Previous
Sprats for dinner not sand ells today by clifford
Photo 434

Sprats for dinner not sand ells today

This puffin seemed very proud of its fishing prowess.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
I can't help wondering how he manages to end up with so many in one go... Another fabulous image..
July 12th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Oh My. I echo Rob's question: that many fish takes real prowess and she/he is rightly proud!
July 12th, 2024  
Babs ace
Good heavens this one is a brilliant provider for his family isn't he fav
July 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise