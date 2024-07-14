Previous
The pugilist by clifford
The pugilist

On the way to Skomer Island I stopped off at a nature reserve, hoping to find kingfishers but found this little fella.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Christine Sztukowski
He is so cute, such a great photo
July 14th, 2024  
Babs
He is gorgeous, looks quite tame.
July 14th, 2024  
KV
Nice detail and great pose.
July 14th, 2024  
