Garden by clifford
Photo 448

Garden

The garden is looking lovely at this time of year. Such a variety of flowers
27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
PhotoCrazy ace
Beautifully captured! Super color, detail!
July 27th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
@photographycrazy Thank you
July 27th, 2024  
