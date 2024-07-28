Sign up
Previous
Photo 449
I'll choose my own perch
I was out photographing a friends birds of prey, but didn't expect this. Still he didn't poop on me.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
4
1
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Annie D
ace
fabulous!
July 28th, 2024
Babs
ace
Ha ha you aren't going to argue with him are you, not with those talons
July 28th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Great shot!
July 28th, 2024
Wylie
ace
lucky you had a hat on. What an experience!
July 28th, 2024
