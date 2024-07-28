Previous
I'll choose my own perch by clifford
I was out photographing a friends birds of prey, but didn't expect this. Still he didn't poop on me.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Annie D ace
fabulous!
July 28th, 2024  
Babs ace
Ha ha you aren't going to argue with him are you, not with those talons
July 28th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Great shot!
July 28th, 2024  
Wylie ace
lucky you had a hat on. What an experience!
July 28th, 2024  
