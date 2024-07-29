Previous
European Peacock Butterfly by clifford
Photo 450

European Peacock Butterfly

I chased this one round the meadow on a sunny day. Silly of me really, as they don't settle very often. This is a grab shot, slightly out of focus, but the best on could do on that occasion.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Cliff McFarlane

