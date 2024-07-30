Previous
Meadow buttercup by clifford
Meadow buttercup

Sometimes I'm just taken aback by the beauty of a common flower in a meadow. Taken while out walking with my dogs.
30th July 2024 30th Jul 24

Cliff McFarlane

