Garden - this is how I felt by clifford
Photo 458

Garden - this is how I felt

I tested a motion sickness tablet because I'm going on a sea trip, to hopefully, to see cetaceans. I felt very weird after taking the tablets. Dizzy etc. I guess I won't be taking those again.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England.
125% complete

Wylie ace
I know what you mean. It’s an awful feeling.
August 6th, 2024  
