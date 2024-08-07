Previous
Garen - Michaelmss Daisy by clifford
Garen - Michaelmss Daisy

The Michaelmas Daisies are flourishing. The insects love them.
7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Cliff McFarlane

I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Lovely shot with great focus
August 7th, 2024  
What a brilliant shot. fav

I do hope the bees return here soon. Thousands of bees in hives had to be destroyed a couple of years ago due to varroa mite and unfortunately, they haven't returned yet. We do see the occasional native bee and also blue banded bees but that is all.
August 7th, 2024  
@onewing I hope they do to Babs. We can't do without them.
August 7th, 2024  
Beautiful color and clarity
August 7th, 2024  
