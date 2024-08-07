Sign up
Previous
Photo 459
Garen - Michaelmss Daisy
The Michaelmas Daisies are flourishing. The insects love them.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
4
3
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
459
photos
40
followers
37
following
125% complete
452
453
454
455
456
457
458
459
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Wylie
ace
Lovely shot with great focus
August 7th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a brilliant shot. fav
I do hope the bees return here soon. Thousands of bees in hives had to be destroyed a couple of years ago due to varroa mite and unfortunately, they haven't returned yet. We do see the occasional native bee and also blue banded bees but that is all.
August 7th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@onewing
I hope they do to Babs. We can't do without them.
August 7th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful color and clarity
August 7th, 2024
