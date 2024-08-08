Sign up
Previous
Photo 460
Thistle and Bees. Stages of life
This for me is about middle and old age. One thistle is still flowering, one is on its way out. And both bees are in their final resting place. For me, when I saw this, I had a moment of reflection. Nature, life, hey!!!
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
2
0
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England.
453
454
455
456
457
458
459
460
Wylie
ace
oh dear, colourful but not an entirely happy place!
August 8th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@pusspup
Juxtaposition of death and peace.
August 8th, 2024
