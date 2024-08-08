Previous
Thistle and Bees. Stages of life by clifford
Photo 460

Thistle and Bees. Stages of life

This for me is about middle and old age. One thistle is still flowering, one is on its way out. And both bees are in their final resting place. For me, when I saw this, I had a moment of reflection. Nature, life, hey!!!
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
126% complete

Photo Details

Wylie
oh dear, colourful but not an entirely happy place!
August 8th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane
@pusspup Juxtaposition of death and peace.
August 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
