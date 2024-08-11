Busy space

Previous
I find it fascinating that when the garden is in full growth there are still spaces when you get up close. There is chaos with inter-growth and yet new flowers appear and survive. Magical!!!
Cliff McFarlane

I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
kali ace
Gorgeous
August 11th, 2024  
Annie D ace
they're dancing
August 11th, 2024  
