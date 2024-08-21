Previous
Magpie enjoying the sunshine by clifford
Magpie enjoying the sunshine

I know this is a common bird but I've not managed to capture the colour and sheen of the feathers before. It just sat there for 10 minutes and I was very close. I believe it had a look at me and thought: "he's no threat."
21st August 2024 21st Aug 24

Cliff McFarlane

I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
