Heading out, to sea, from Milford Haven harbour. by clifford
Photo 468

Heading out, to sea, from Milford Haven harbour.

We eventually lost sight of land. Switched off the Catamaran engine, laid a food trail, and no cetaceans. We had fulmars, white-headed gulls etc. Still it was an adventure. Sea bird photos to follow.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
