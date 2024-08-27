Previous
Large white-headed gull feeding by clifford
Photo 471

Large white-headed gull feeding

This gull took a lot of its feed from the air. It didn't seem to land on the water.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
L. H. ace
Amazing shot!
