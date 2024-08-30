Sign up
Previous
Photo 474
Inside Birmingham library
This amazing building has many levels. Even a garden at the upper levels. A most welcoming place.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
1
0
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Annie D
ace
A lot of movement in the library, are the books racing around the shelves? hahaha - love the colours
August 30th, 2024
