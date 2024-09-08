Previous
New look city centre by clifford
Photo 483

New look city centre

This really is the new surrounded by the old. Birmingham have made a really good effort at improving the City centre.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
132% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise