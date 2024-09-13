Sign up
Photo 488
Reflections
The building, you're looking at, has plain glass windows. The building I'm standing in has metal swirls attached to its outside. I was fascinated by this reflection in the windows.
13th September 2024
13th Sep 24
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England.
Lesley
ace
Ooh is that Birmingham Central Library by any chance? If so, that’s a great idea to take the shot from inside the building
September 13th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Great pov
September 13th, 2024
