Previous
Reflections by clifford
Photo 488

Reflections

The building, you're looking at, has plain glass windows. The building I'm standing in has metal swirls attached to its outside. I was fascinated by this reflection in the windows.
13th September 2024 13th Sep 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
133% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ooh is that Birmingham Central Library by any chance? If so, that’s a great idea to take the shot from inside the building
September 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Great pov
September 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise