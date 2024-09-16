Previous
Night view from my garden by clifford
Night view from my garden

I was letting the dogs out into the garden. It was the pitch black and I just liked this view. High megapixel camera and very low light - poor combination but I felt it was worth the shot. Best in black.
16th September 2024

Cliff McFarlane

