Photo 495
F16 through the Mach Loop
What a wonderful day at the Loop with so many different aircraft flying through.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England.
Babs
Wow you must be really pleased with all your aircraft photos. This one is fabulous. fav.
September 24th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
@onewing
Generally I'm happy, I took about 800 shots. Immediately whittled down to 200 and then started serious filtering.
September 24th, 2024
