F16 through the Mach Loop by clifford
Photo 495

F16 through the Mach Loop

What a wonderful day at the Loop with so many different aircraft flying through.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Babs ace
Wow you must be really pleased with all your aircraft photos. This one is fabulous. fav.
September 24th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
@onewing Generally I'm happy, I took about 800 shots. Immediately whittled down to 200 and then started serious filtering.
September 24th, 2024  
